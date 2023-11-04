Chittoor: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to develop State says Purandeswari

Chittoor : ‘Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to protect his own interests and neglecting SC, ST, BC and Minorities’ welfare. The State has become bankrupt and the exchequer is empty narrowing the loans indiscriminately,’ criticised State BJP president D Purandeswari. In order to teach him a befitting lesson, the BJP should be strengthened from grass root level, she added.

Addressing the party workers at a meet held here on Friday, Purandeswari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shaw have drafted a route map in AP for facing the upcoming general elections. She said that the Central government has allocated more than Rs 1,000 crore for the establishment of national highways in Chittoor district, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to protect the interest of the farmers.

Giving a call to BJP activists to highlight the lapses of the YSRCP government, which is trailing in debts trap, she reiterated that the lotus party would never compromise with the YSRCP at any cost. She added that Jana Sena party is continuing as BJP’s ally. BJP will certainly come to power in Telangana State as stage has been set for a tremendous performance in AP, she asserted. BJP district president Jagadish and others also spoke on the occasion.