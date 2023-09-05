Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion

Chittoor: ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu on Monday directed the officials to complete construction of buildings pertaining to Sachivalayams, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, Village health clinics and digital libraries before October 30 under any circumstances.

Presiding over the ZP Standing Committee meeting held at ZP Meeting Hall, he said departmental action would be initiated against the concerned authorities if they failed to achieve the set targets.

He made it clear that effective strategy should be developed for mitigating the drinking water problem in the district and borewells would be sunk in problematic areas in Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamaiah districts.

He also instructed the officials to provide all infrastructure facilities in Jagananna Housing Colonies. He stated stern action would be taken on those officials, who failed to attend the ZP meetings.

In-charge Collector P Srinivasulu directed the tahsildars and RDOs to take needful steps over illegal transportation of subsidised rice from Nagari, Kuppam and Palamaner to Tamil Nadu state. As Brahmotsavams of Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy in Kanipakam temple commencing from September 18, he said a meeting will be held on September 8 on temple premises to discuss arrangements for the mega fete. All the respective district officers of police, APSRTC, PR, RWS and Transco should attend the meet, he added. ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy and several ZPTC members were present.