Civic chief directs officials to expedite Smart City works

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials concerned to speed up pending development works going on under Smart City project in the city for completion.

Mourya, Commissioner and Smart City Managing Director, along with trainee Collector Sandeep Raghu Vamsi and Smart City officials held a meeting here on Thursday. She reviewed various works including City Operation Center (corporation office), Integrated Command Control Center, Design Studio, Glow Garden, Garuda Varadhi, swimming pool at Vinayaka Sagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said various development works under smart city project for improving basic infrastructure facilities in a big way. She directed the officials to ensure quality in the works and gear up the contractors executing the works as per the schedule.

Smart City GM Chandra Mouli, ME Syam Sundar, Smart City EE Ravi, DEs Raju, Mahesh, Madhu, AO Rajasekhar, CFO Mallikarjuna were present.