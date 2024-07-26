Civic chief orders to keep city clean

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner M Surya Teja has directed the officials to ensure maintenance of proper sanitation to prevent viral infections in the coming rainy season. He visited various places on motor cycle and inspected sanitary conditions in the city on Thursday.

The Commissioner inspected vehicle shed located at Kukkalagunta area and enquired drivers and workers of garbage shifting vehicles about their problems at the time shifting garbage from the points. He urged them to feel responsible while shifting garbage from the points as it is meant to protect public health.

The Commissioner assured them to meet him any time, assuring to address their problems by bringing the issues to the notice of the government immediately. At the same time, he warned them that he won’t spare if they fail to discharge their responsibilities properly.

Later, Commissioner Surya Teja has inspected Head Water Works Center at municipal office and enquired supply of drinking water. He inspected Stray Dogs Surgery Center situated beside old municipal office. He enquired veterinary doctor Madhan Mohan Reddy over the steps being initiated to prevent stray dogs menace in the city.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Chaitnya, EE Chandraiah, DE Suresh, Sanitary Inspectors and others were present.