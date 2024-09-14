Civic staff told to desilt drains

Tirupati: Keeping in view the rainy season, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has taken up desilting of major drains as precautionary measures to check waterlogging on roads.

Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with senior officials inspected the cleaning of drains in various places in the city on Friday. She directed the officials to complete the desilting works and also to clear the garbage accumulated in the drains in two or three days. The officials were ordered to clear the garbage dumped in drains for the smooth flow in case of heavy rains. She also wanted the officials to create awareness among the public against dumping waste in the drains. The Commissioner also inspected Garbage Vulnerable Points and instructed the staff to clean the area from time to time to ensure cleanliness.

SE Mohan, ME Venkatarami Reddy, DE Vijay Kumar Reddy, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, sanitary supervisors Chenchaiah and Sumati and others were present. Later, Commissioner Mourya participated in the district-level meeting held by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar to discuss the preparation for Swachhata Hi Seva programme to be held from September 14 to October 1.

The Collector instructed the corporation officials to take up special drive to clean the places where public movement is more like railway station, RTC bus stand, open areas etc in the city.

DPO Suseela Devi, DRO Penchala Kishore, Deputy CEO Adisesha Reddy and others were present.