Clear encroachments voluntarily along Garuda Varadhi: Civic chief PS Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha warned the building owners and shopkeepers to clear encroachments voluntarily along the Garuda Varadhi or else face the action.



The Commissioner along with officials inspected the localities all along the stretch of elevated corridor Garuda Varadhi on both sides from Leela Mahal Junction to Korlagunta Circle on Wednesday and studied the measurements on both sides of road.

He found several encroachments including permanent construction of houses and shopkeepers encroaching footpath and constructing some temporary structures across the flyover.

He also interacted with the shopkeepers and residents who built constructions along the Varadhi and wanted them to remove encroachments voluntarily.

He wanted the officials to see to remove those encroachments within two days voluntarily by the owners, otherwise remove those using men and machinery without giving any notices.

Speaking to media, Girisha said he found several encroachments by shopkeepers and house owners all along the elevated structure on both sides. "I told the house-owners and shopkeepers including showroom managements to remove the encroachments to avoid stern action by the officials," he said and asked the officials to remove the unauthorised constructions on either side of the corridor within two days. He said the 100 ft road was aimed to provide hassle-free movement of vehicles and to ease traffic congestion.

The Commissioner stated that the new drainage system was also coming up on both sides of the Varadhi to ensure free flow of rainwater under the bridge. Municipal Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Assistant Town Planner Shanmugam, Surveyor Devanand and other officials were present.