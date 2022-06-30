Clear long-pending cases immediately: SP to officials

Tirupati: SP P Parameswara Reddy directed the police officials of all the stations in the district to clear the long-pending cases at the earliest.



During the monthly crime review meeting held at Annamacharya Engineering College near Karakambadi on Wednesday, the SP asked the officials including DSPs, CIs and SIs to be sincere to their duties. He has warned that departmental action will be taken against those neglecting their duties.

Stressing on taking measures to bring down road accidents, he wanted the staff to come out on highways and educate people on safety measures. He also asked them to identify the hotspots on highways where accidents occur frequently.

He said officials at all stations should be fair and stay away from corruption while attending to various cases. The SP said every CI or house officer of each station should make rounds in their jurisdiction every evening and also wanted the DSPs to monitor the work performance of the CIs and SIs.

Giving importance to women safety, he wanted the police personnel to conduct awareness programmes on Disha app at slums and rural areas frequently and explain them how to use the app when they are in danger.

Additional SPs E Supraja (Admin), Kulasekhar (Law and Order), Vimala Kumari (Crime), DSPs, CIs and SIs were present.