Clear pending salaries for housekeeping workers: IFTU

Tirupati: Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) district secretary R Hairkrishna demanded the management of Maternity Hospital to clear pending salaries of housekeeping workers.

IFTU leaders submitted a representation to the Hospital Superintended Dr Chandrasekhar here on Friday regarding the pending salaries. Speaking to media, Harikrishna said 53 housekeeping workers of the hospital are not be given salaries for six months which is nothing but exploitation of workers' rights.

He also demanded the management to provide salary of Rs 16,000 per month in accordance with GO 549 of 2020 apart from providing gloves, shoes, uniform and sanctioning of earned leave to every worker, who completes 21 working days without absent.

He alleged that the contractor was not following shift system in allocating duties to the workers. CPI(ML) New Democracy city secretary Venkataratnam, IFTU leader Lokesh, Maternity Housekeeping Workers Union president Varalakshmi and secretary Lokeswari were present.