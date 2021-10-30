CM Jagan to inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu in November

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy informed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Varadhi) in November this year.

Reddy, who held a meeting with Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha and M/s AFCONS Ltd (the firm constructed the elevated expressway) representative Rangaswam in his camp office here on Friday, wanted the officials to take required steps for the speedy completion of the multi-crore project for the its inauguration by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, he said since the flyover works were complete from RTC bus station to Kapilatheertham, all preparations shall be made for its inauguration.

The Chairman, who reviewed the progress of the Srinivasa Sethu, after the meeting directed the TTD officials to clear the dues payable to the construction company from TTD without any delay, much to the relief of Corporation struggling to ensure the required amount for the completion of project. In this connection, Reddy said the Chief Minister, responding to local MLA B Karunakara Reddy request, wanted the completion of the pending works of the Varadhi soon. It may be noted here that due to the fund crunch, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) decided to commission the project after the completion of first phase of work covering the area between Ramanuja Circle and Kapilatheertham. The remaining work from Ramanuja circle to the Agriculture Market junction will be completed in the second phase. This was to mitigate the problems faced by the people of the city due to the dragging of works of Varadhi passing through busy areas in the middle of city.

TTD has so far provided Rs 50 crore as its share to the construction works while the Corporation spent more than Rs 200 crore from the Central funds under the Smart City project.