CM keen on safeguarding environment: Buggana

Kurnool: District in-charge Minister and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is specially concentrating on safeguarding environment from being polluted. With this novel aim, AP Pollution Control Board Zonal Office and Laboratory building was constructed at Venkataramana Colony here at a cost of Rs 16.93 crore and the building was named after Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Buggana accompanied by MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, district Collector Dr G Srijana and Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Sreedhar, has inaugurated the newly constructed building on Tuesday.

Later speaking on the occasion, Minister Buggana said that the new building has been constructed in 1,213 square feet space at a cost of Rs 16.93 crores. ‘The State government is planning to set up more large scale industries in the State. Pollution Control Board should work in such a way so as to ensure that the industries with latest technology should discharge less pollution. The PCB will categorise industries in three categories like red, orange and green, he explained.

The Minister further said that industries play pivotal role in the development of the State, at the same time it is also necessary to restrict pollution.

Buggana said that a water treatment (STP) plant was also planned to set up at a cost of Rs 124 crore near Joharapuram and added that it is planned to lay a pipe line from Sunkesula Barrage for extending drinking water to Kurnool at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

District Collector Dr G Srijana expressed happy for setting up pollution control board in Kurnool and upon the board members to be available to the people all the time and instill confidence among them.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan, Mayor BY Ramaiah, ZP Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, MLC Issac Basha and others were present on the occasion.