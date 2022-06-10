CM to inaugurate Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Banda on June 23

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Vakulamatha temple constructed atop the hillock at Perur village, near here, fulfilling the long-cherished wish of the devotees at large on June 23. According to mythology, Vakula matha is the mother of Lord Venkateswara, the most popular Hindu god having devotees' world over and a small temple built after the Mother Goddess remained ruined and abandoned with no idols found in the shrine atop the hills popularly known as Peruru Banda, near the pilgrim city. Locals, various Hindu Organisations, Swamijis including Sri Peetham seer Sri Paripoornanda Swamy took up a campaign for the reconstruction of dilapidated temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) taking into consideration that shrine believed to be that of Vakula Matha divinely related to Lord Venkateswara resulting in TTD agreeing

to take up the reconstruction. However, court cases and various issues forced the TTD to back out from the move for the rejuvenation of temple resulting in the

future of shrine hanging in balance while those took to the streets for rebuilding of temple too for one reason or another remained silent.

Against the gloomy backdrop, YSRCP senior minister and popular leader from the district Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy took up the responsibility of reconstruction of the temple from his own funds. Reddy, in the last two years, personally monitored the construction of shrine by regularly visiting it and gearing up the works resulting in the completion of temple construction. On Thursday, a team of officials from TTD, Roads and Buildings and

Panchayat Raj visited the shrine at Peruru Banda to oversee the arrangements being made for the inauguration of shrine at the hands of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. A senior official said elaborate arrangements are underway for CM's visit and keeping in view large number of locals expected to visit the newly constructed shrine which evoked much interest in Tirupati area.