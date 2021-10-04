CM YS Jagan committed to Tirupati development: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati : MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that he gave top priority for development of Tirupati and a special action has been drafted for temple city development.

He inaugurated a newly constructed Jyothi Rao Phule CC road by unveiling a plaque at SGS College here on Sunday and also planted saplings. The road was constructed at Rs 18 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the city will be developed on all fronts with the construction of new roads and drainage canals and the Chief Minsiter Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was also committed to develop the pilgrim city.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who was also present in the programme, urged the people of the city to grow plants in front of their houses to bring new look to the city.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators SK Babu, Anajaneyulu, Narsimha, Khadarbasha, Narayana and others were present.