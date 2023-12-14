CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attends wedding reception in Tirupati

Tirupati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy’s daughter at Hotel Taj here on Wednesday evening.

After reaching Tirupati airport, during the brief period, he interacted with the officials and public representatives for some time.

Later he proceeded directly to Hotel Taj and blessed the newly wedded couple. The CM spent some time there before returning to Tirupati airport and departed for Vijayawada.

At the airport, the CM was received by Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, K Narayana Swamy, RK Roja, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha, DIG RN Ammireddy, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and others.