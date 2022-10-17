CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to pilgrim city development: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: Giving a boost to infrastructure development in the pilgrim city, a series of CC roads and drains worth Rs 4.5 crores were inaugurated by the MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been showing special interest in Tirupati development and providing various benefits.

The YSRCP government has been working with the objective of providing all necessary infrastructure to the people. After discussing with the Corporators, problems were identified in various divisions and steps are being taken to solve them in a phased manner. Along with municipal and smart city funds, TTD funds are also being used for the development of the City. The maintenance of 13 main roads in the city was being done with the TTD funds, he maintained.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali said that they have focussed on the problems of denizens and having regular discussions on the steps to be taken to solve them. Explaining the details of development works inaugurated on Sunday, they said a CC road was laid with Rs 17 crore at Vyshnavi hospital street, another CC road with Rs 34 lakhs at Narayanapuram of third division, Rs 80 lakh CC road and CC drains at Mathamma temple and Rs 1.19 crore CC road and CC drain at Chintalachenu were constructed and opened.

Similarly, another CC road and CC drain with Rs 49 lakh at Uppangi Harijanawada, with Rs 65 lakh at old Renigunta road and with Rs 45 lakh at Srinivasapuram were inaugurated. These roads will be helpful for the residents, who have been facing difficulties till now. Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, superintending engineer T Mohan, municipal engineer Chandrasekhar, Corporators Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Doddareddi Prvallika Reddy, Ganesh, Narasimhachary, Dudi Kumari, co-option member R Sridevi and others were present on the occasion.