Communist leader K Narayana spends quality time with pals in Nagari

Tirupati: It is intriguing to know that the adverse Covid conditions proved a blessing in disguise to senior Communist leader K Narayana as it saw him cocooned in his native village to remain safe in the difficult pandemic time.With the national capital New Delhi, Hyderabad and Tirupati become Covid hotspots forcing all activities including political to a near halt, Narayana staying in his native village Iyanambakam, near Nagari spending quality time with his childhood palls and relatives in the village away from disturbing happenings of pandemic claiming thousands of life and affecting much more.

The active politician forceful stay in the village idle since three weeks drifted him towards the village tank where works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) going on and later he joined with workers in the labour work for deepening the tank for increasing it water storage capacity. Though he stopped after working for five days due to pressure from his relatives fear of Covid, he as an opposition leader accustomed to finding the holes in government, able to know many facilities being offered under the scheme stopped to the beneficiaries.

Narayana said the government which has to provide crowbars, spades for the labourers for the work and also shelter for rest, water and butter milk to ease summer heat stopped them long back. Insisting on using the mud unearthed from tank bed for soil enrichment instead of throwing it in open places, he said he will write to concerned authorities over paying compensation to anyone dies or sustains grievous injuries while on work.