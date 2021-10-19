Complete repair works of rooms, cottages on war-footing: Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy on Tuesday directed engineering officials to complete the ongoing repair works of rooms and cottages at several locations at Tirumala on war-footing and ready them as early as possible for allotment to devotees.

Addressing a review meeting of officials at Annamaiah Bhavan, the TTD Additional EO instructed officials to remove waste and garbage surrounding the rest houses and take up immediate beautification and promotion of greenery. He wanted the engineering and forest officials to clear the wild growth at Mangalakunta near MBC and at Alwar tank near ATC for the beautification of the two areas.

Seeking the officials to identify the areas with weak or no mobile signals, he wanted officials to coordinate with telecom providers to strengthen the mobile network at Tirumala for the sake of devotees.

He wanted the task force set up by the revenue, engineering and vigilance departments to conduct regular inspections and submit reports for the betterment of devotees' amenities.

The use of plastic at shops in Shilathoranam and other areas should be checked and awareness should be created among vendors. Steps should be taken for the use of more and more glass bottles and glass cups etc., at Tirumala to avoid plastic usage, he said.

He suggested to the DEO (Devasthanams Education Officer) to appoint more teachers and also enhance interaction with parents of students with the objective of improving the quality of education in all SV higher schools and also instructed officials of all departments to dispatch all deadwood and waste materials to the DPW stores. He also reviewed audit objections department-wise.

Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala Principal KSS Avadhani, Transport GM Sesha Reddy, Additional FA & CAO Ravi Prasad, Dy EOs Ramesh Babu, Harindranath, Selvam, Lokanatham, Bhaskar and others were present.