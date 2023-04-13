Complete Srinivasam flyover works by May 31: EO to officials

Tirupati: The completion of the much-needed Srinivasam flyover was delayed with works moving on at a snail's pace. The Rs 650 crore flyover taken up in 2019 was in fact scheduled to be completed in 2020 but still dragging on and is expected to take another three more months for its completion.

Various factors including change of government in the state after the elections in 2019, Covid pandemic and delay in TTD releasing its share of funds and other factors like heavy rains delayed the works resulting in the officials' changing the period of completion for the past one year.

However, the flyover project was partly brought to use after the completion of works from RTC bus station to Kapila Theertham and also the approach road from Karakambadi joining the flyover at

Leela Mahal circle on Tirumala bypass road while the crucial works between Ramanuja circle to RTC bus station, Renigunta road and Tiruchanur road works are still going on. Against this backdrop, TTD Executive officer A V Dharma Reddy held a meeting with Municipal Corporation and the Smart City Project officials in his office on Wednesday to speed up the works.

The EO directed the officials concerned to complete the works by May 31 and bring the flyover to public use by June 15.

He also said the medians in between roads should be given to contractors for developing greenery and the pending works at the railway overbridge should be completed. Reddy sought the Corporation and Smart City Project officials to prepare a report over the works so far completed which was about 92 percent and also on the pending works to be completed to appraise the TTD Trust Board, the policy making body of the temple management which is meeting soon.

It may be noted here that the Centre and state governments have already contributed their share of 33 percent of Rs 660 crore project while the remaining has to be borne by the TTD.

TTD officials JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, chief engineer Nageswar Rao, Municipal Commissioner D Harita, superintendent engineer Mohan, Executive Engineer Chandrasekhar and Smart City Special Officer Chandramouli were present.