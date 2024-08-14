Concern expressed over neglect of tribals

Tirupati: Speakers at the fourth city conference of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO ) on Tuesday said that the tribals even after 77 years of Independence remain much neglected.

They said the indigenous people were being deprived of their rights and also lands. They stressed the need for taking up a renewed fight for tribal upliftment.

Senior journalist Raghava Sharma said the tribals in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand were suffering with poverty and successive governments failed in improving their conditions.

The meeting also paid tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju who fought against the British for the freedom of the tribals and provided inspiration for all campaigning for the cause of tribals.

SV University ORI (Oriental Research Institute) Professor Venkateswarlu and AIDSO State secretary Mahesh recalled the historical role played by Alluri Sitarama Raju in the Manyam rebellion and they appealed the students to inculcate the fighting spirit of Alluri to bring about fundamental change in the present society. New body: Later the meeting elected new office-bearers of AIDSO city unit. They include Naveen Kumar as president, Unnathi Teja Sree as treasurer along with 15 other members.