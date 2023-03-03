Cong, CPM activists protest LPG price hike

Tirupati: Protesting the LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) price hike, the Congress and CPM activists staged a dharna here on Thursday. The Congress activists led by former Union Minister and CWC invitee Dr Chinta Mohan staged a dharna at Rajiv Gandhi Circle near the old Municipal Office in the city. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the rising prices of essentials coupled with increase of LPG price, cripple the life of common man. All political parties should unite against BJP anti-poor policies, to dislodge the saffron party from power, he said and demanded the Centre to withdraw the gas price hike.

He welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the appointment of Central Election Commission members. It is a good decision to involve the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, he said. Party leaders K Venu, Umapathi, Jayanthi, Ravi, PCC secretary Yarlapalli Gopi Goud, Puthalapattu Prabhakar, Tejowathi, Shanti Yadav and others participated. CPM city secretary T Subramanyam also criticised the BJP opting for double standards in LPG price. The party which opposed any hike in LPG price while it was in opposition, now was resorting to same with no shame, hitting the common man, he said.











