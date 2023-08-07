Congratulations pour in as Bhumana appointed as TTD Board Chairman

Tirupati: A festive atmosphere prevailed at the residence of city MLA Bhuamana Karunakar Reddy with the people from all walks of life thronged the home on Sunday to congratulate him for his appointment as TTD Trust Board Chairman.

YSRCP leaders from the city and other places, activists, followers and friends also gathered to greet Reddy, adding more to the number of visitors crowding the house in Padmavathipuram in the city on Sunday. The long list of those who met Bhumana to personally congratulate him include Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Tirupati MP

Gurumurthy, Tuda Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy,

Sullurpet MLA Sanjeevaiah, TTD LAC Chennai Chairman Sekhar Reddy, YSRCP leader MRC Reddy and others. A team of TTD top officials led by Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy greeted him and felicitated him for his appointment as TTD Chairman. The officials include joint executive officers Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, Financial Advisor and chief accounts officer Balaji, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, chief engineer Nageswar Rao, PRO Ravi and others. Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, Corporators and officials also personally conveyed their congratulations and felicitated Karunakar Reddy.

After his official appointment came last evening, Reddy began his day with a visit to Goddess Gangamma temple in the morning and offered special pujas to the folk goddess.

It may be noted here that Reddy was appointed for a second time as TTD chairman with the two-year tenure of the present TTD Trust Board coming to an end on August 8. He served as TTD Chairman from 2006 to 2008 and during his two year tenure he was responsible for taking many path breaking initiatives to reach out the weaker sections including conduct of Dalitha Govindam and Srinivasa Kalyanam in weaker sections colonies to reinforce the belief of the members of weaker sections on Sanata Dharma.