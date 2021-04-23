Containing COVID: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati plans to restrict biz hours

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is contemplating to shut down all trade and business activities in the city by 7 pm to contain the spread of Covid-19 which is increasing alarmingly in the pilgrim city.

At the maiden meeting of the Corporation held here on Thursday, a detailed discussion took place on the Covid situation in the city where on an average 300 cases are being reported daily and considered various options including curtailing business hours to 7 pm to contain the spread of infection.

The meeting also decided to hold discussion with various associations of traders before taking a final decision on limiting trading hours if the Covid situation did not improve.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who presided over the meeting, urged the Corporators to support the civic body in creating awareness on the safety norms including wearing face masks, sanitising hands, maintaining physical distance and also stressing the residents to keep their surroundings clean and tidy. Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said if the situation did not improve there is no option but to curtail trade and business activity in the city.

It may be noted here that caseload spreading fast in the city leading to two Covid care centres - Sri Padmavati Nilayam at Tiruchanur and Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati full to its capacity of about 2,000 positive cases (total) in quarantine in the two centres while district authorities readying to start five more Covid centres including two TTD Choultries, Srinivasam, TTD Ayurveda Hospital and ESI hospital reveal the dreaded Covid scenario in the city.

The meet also passed a resolution congratulating TTD for declaring Anjanadri on the holy Tirumala hills as the birth place of Lord Anjaneya.

Consent was also given for sanction of Rs 71 lakh for a period of one year for hiring 16 vehicles for officers working in the corporation and also Rs 27.97 crore for the wages payable through Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) to 1,365 employees working in various departments in the corporation.

The meet also discussed drinking water supply position in the in the ensuing summer months during which the demand for water will increase many times before deciding to prepare a contingency plan with an outlay of Rs 2.5 crore for various works to augment water supply in the city for submitting to government to get the grant under drought relief.

Bonhomie marked the first meeting of the corporation with newly-elected Corporators attended the meet greeting each other before the Corporation official meeting commenced while corporator Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy remained the centre of attraction in the meet.

Karunakar Reddy, who is Corporation ex-officio member, urged the Corporators to strive their best in serving people and further development of the city to become the best city in the state. He proposed to set up mini-vegetable markets to decongest the main market and also allow the shops to open up to 7 pm only to contain the Covid cases.