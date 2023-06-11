Cops recover 400 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 72Lakh in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Tirupati police, in the last one month, recovered 400 stolen mobile phones worth about Rs 72 lakh from thieves.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, SP P Parameshwar Reddy said that the police received complaints to ‘Mobile Hunt’ WhatsApp number introduced by the state police to receive complaints from the aggrieved persons whose mobile phones were stolen to take up investigation on the mobile thefts for their recovery.

The police and cybercrime team jointly investigated the cases and were able to recover 400 mobile phones related to the complaints received in the last one month, SP explained while seeking those whose mobile were stolen use the ‘Mobile Hunt’ facility for lodging complaints with no need of going to a police station for lodging the complaint on the mobile theft. The public without any hesitation or doubts should immediately lodge their complaints on Mobile Hunt WhatsApp (9490617873). The complainant will receive a link immediately after lodging the complaint to Mobile Hunt in which he has to provide all the details of him and also the mobile which was stolen for taking up the investigation.

After receiving the details through the link, the details will be placed on CEIR(Central Equipment Identity Register) portal to help the concerned investigation officials to prevent the information in the mobile phone from being misused by blocking it immediately, SP said.

The SP lauded Tirupati cybercrime unit led by CI O Ramachandra Reddy, who has been playing a key role in the recovery of stolen mobile phones using hi-end technology available in Tirupati cyber lab in the district police office (DPO). So far, the cybercrime unit recovered 1,180 mobile phones worth Rs 2.12 crore. The SP urged the public to use Mobile Hunt WhatsApp number for lodging complaints if they lost their mobile phone for speedy investigation and recovery of phones. Additional SP Venkat Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, Cyber CI Ramachandra Reddy and Cybercrime staff were present.