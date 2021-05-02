Counting begins for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election

Tirupati: Counting of votes in the recently held Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election began at 8 am on Sunday. Out of seven Assembly segments in the constituency, votes in three segments which fall in Chittoor district are being counted in Tirupati while the remaining four segments votes is taken place in Nellore.

YSRCP candidate M Gurumoorthy and TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi are considered as the main contenders in the election. BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha, Congress nominee Chinta Mohan and CPM candidate Nellore Yadagiri are also in the fray. The initial trend may be expected in an hour.