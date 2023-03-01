  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

'Dedication in work makes people shine in life'

Kekalathuri Krishnaiah, Prof K Madhu Jyothi, Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao, Prof Kakani Sudhakar, P Neelakanta and B Lakshmi Priya at the endowment lecture programme in SPMVV on Tuesday
x

Kekalathuri Krishnaiah, Prof K Madhu Jyothi, Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao, Prof Kakani Sudhakar,P Neelakanta and B Lakshmi Priya at the endowment lecture programme in SPMVV on Tuesday

Highlights

The Telugu studies department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised Kekalathuri Krishnaiah endowment lecture on Tuesday.

Tirupati: The Telugu studies department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised Kekalathuri Krishnaiah endowment lecture on Tuesday. A writer from Hyderabad, Krishnaiah, who worked in the scientific field has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Telugu Studies department for organising the endowment lecture every year. Speaking on the occasion, he explained the background of his book 'Pillala Pempakam – Peddala Badhyata' (Upbringing of children – Responsibility of Elders). He felt that with dedication and interest in any profession one can shine in life. Noted writer Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao highlighted the importance of drama saying that it can reflect the lifestyle of the society. Science and technology are two important aspects which can create knowledge and awareness.


SPMVV Dean of exams and Head of Telugu studies department Prof K Madhu Jyothi presided over the meeting in which Prof Kakani Sudhakar, P Neelakanta, B Lakshmi Priya and others also spoke on various aspects. Dr D Yuvasri, Dr Y Subhashini and others attended the lecture programme.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X