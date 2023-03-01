'Dedication in work makes people shine in life'

The Telugu studies department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised Kekalathuri Krishnaiah endowment lecture on Tuesday. A writer from Hyderabad, Krishnaiah, who worked in the scientific field has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Telugu Studies department for organising the endowment lecture every year. Speaking on the occasion, he explained the background of his book 'Pillala Pempakam – Peddala Badhyata' (Upbringing of children – Responsibility of Elders). He felt that with dedication and interest in any profession one can shine in life. Noted writer Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao highlighted the importance of drama saying that it can reflect the lifestyle of the society. Science and technology are two important aspects which can create knowledge and awareness.





SPMVV Dean of exams and Head of Telugu studies department Prof K Madhu Jyothi presided over the meeting in which Prof Kakani Sudhakar, P Neelakanta, B Lakshmi Priya and others also spoke on various aspects. Dr D Yuvasri, Dr Y Subhashini and others attended the lecture programme.



