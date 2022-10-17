Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala temple on Oct 24

Tirumala: In connection with Deepavali, the festival of lights, Asthanam will be performed at the famed Tirumala temple on October 24.

The processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy flanked by His two consorts on either side will be seated on a special palanquin facing opposite to Garudalwar inside Bangaru Vakili at the shrine for conducting a series of rituals as part of the Deepavali Asthanam.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Lord, Sri Vishwaksenula Varu, will also be seated to the left side of the Lord.

Special pujas including Rupee Coin Harati and Pratyeka Harati will be offered to the Lord amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by temple priests and Astanam will be performed between 7 am and 9 am, according to a TTD release here on Sunday.