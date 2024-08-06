Devotees Flock to Tirumala Temple in large number, to take six hours for Sarvadarshans

The Tirumala temple witnessed a bustling crowd of devotees on Tuesday as they gathered to partake in the revered Srivari Darshan. While many rushed to experience the divine presence through the free sarva darshan, others opted for the Rs. 300 special darshan, which offers a quicker access time of approximately two hours.

Temple officials reported that the devotees seeking the sarvadarshan would take about six hours due to the high turnout, were seen waiting patiently in four designated compartments along the stairway. The temple's management remained robust, accommodating a significant number of visitors with faith and devotion.

Reflecting on the previous day's happenings, officials revealed that Monday saw an impressive turnout, with a total of 75,350 devotees visiting the shrine. Among them, a notable 21,800 offered hair, an act of devotion that exemplifies their commitment to the holy rituals.

The financial contributions from these devotees were also substantial, as the temple's hundi income for Monday was calculated at an impressive Rs. 3.75 crores.