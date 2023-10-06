Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, TTD to hold Dial Your EO program

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has increased, and currently, they are waiting in 31 compartments to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Sarva darshan, which is the general darshan, takes approximately 12 hours, while special darshan takes around 4 hours.



On Thursday, a total of 68,558 devotees visited Srivari. The income generated from Srivari Hundi was recorded as Rs. 4.13 crores. Additionally, 29,508 devotees offered hair during their visit.



Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that the Dial Your EO program will be held today. This program allows devotees to participate in spiritual activities and engage with the temple virtually.



On the other hand, arrangements are also being made for the ongoing Brahmotsavams at Tirumala. The Srivari Navratri Brahmotsavam is scheduled to be celebrated from the 15th to the 23rd of this month. During this event, various rituals and processions will take place, including the Garuda Vahanam on the 19th, Pushpakavimanam on the 20th, Swarnaratha on the 22nd, and Chakrasnanam on the 23rd. Morning services are available from 8 to 10 am, and night bus services operate from 7 to 9 pm. Garuda Vahanseva is available from 7 to 12 pm. These arrangements are made to facilitate the participation of devotees during the Brahmotsavam celebrations.