Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take 12 hours for darshans

The rush of devotees continues today in Tirumala who are waiting in 21 compartments for token-free Sarvadarshan. It is learned that it would take 12 hours to complete the darshans.

On Wednesday, as many as 77,299 devotees visited Tirumala and paid their prayers while 30,479 devotees offered their hair.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple amassed Rs 3.93 crores through gifts from devotees.