Devotees rush reduced at Tirumala, Navaratri Brahmotsavams underway with grandeur

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has reduced, and a direct line is allowed for darshan of deity. The Sarva darshan takes approximately 3 hours. Yesterday, a total of 72,123 devotees visited Tirumala, and 26,054 devotees offered hair. The Srivari Hundi revenue amounted to Rs. 3.01 crores on that day.

The Srivari Navratri Brahmotsavams are being organized with grandeur. On Tuesday night, Malayappa Swami appeared to the devotees in a procession on Mithyapu Pandiri vehicle. In the morning, Swami ascended the Simha Vahanam chariot and took the form of Yoga Narasimha.

Later, Swami appeared while swinging in the Sahasradipalankara service. Subsequently, Swami paraded gloriously through the streets adorned with all ornaments, from 7 to 9 p.m. The devotees were entertained with various art exhibitions and cultural programs during the festive celebrations. TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy participated in the vehicle service.