Devotees rush spikes at Tirumala, 31 compartments full

The rush of devotees at Tirumala has increased, with 31 compartments being filled for tokenless Sarvadarshan on Sunday. The officials estimated that it would take approximately 20 hours to complete the darshans.

On Saturday, a total of 82,999 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers, while 38,875 devotees participated in the hair offering ceremony.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials announced that the temple had received a donation of Rs. 4.27 crores through the hundi (donation box) on this occasion.

On the other hand, the TTD on Saturday has released the Arjitha Kalyanotsavam seva tickets for Sri Chennakesava Swamy temple in Tallapaka to be held on July 4, 2023. Devotees can now book their tickets for this auspicious event.



