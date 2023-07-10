Live
Devotees throng Tirumala temple on Monday
Highlights
The devotees rushed continued from Sunday and it is reported that 88,836 devotees visited Tirumala Venkanna on Sunday
Tirumala: The rush of devotees continues even on Monday in the famous spiritual place of Tirumala. Those who entered the queue lines on Sunday are waiting for darshan even this morning. It took 18 hours to have darshan of Swami. All the compartments in the Vaikuntham queue complex were full and the queue lines were out.
It is reported that 88,836 devotees visited Tirumala Venkanna on Sunday. Around 35,231 people took holy shower and paid their respects. At the same time, TTD got an income of Rs.4.69 crores through Hundi.
