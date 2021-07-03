Discharge duties with dedication: EO K S Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: Serving in a religious organisation like TTD should be viewed as an opportunity provided by Lord Sri Venkateswara himself and everyone should make use of this divine offer by discharging duties with dedication, said TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

Addressing the 118 candidates, who have been appointed in TTD on compassionate grounds in a programme held at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Friday, the EO said "Every IAS officer aspires to work at least once in this divine institution before his or her retirement. But you are all blessed to work here as employees of TTD which is nothing but a lifetime opportunity given to you by Srivaru Himself. It is now your turn to learn work and discharge your duties with dedication, discipline and selflessness." Earlier in his address, City MLA and former TTD Trust Board Chairman and member B Karunakar Reddy said that the opportunity to work in TTD is because of the good virtues and deeds (Sathkarmas) of one's past life. "As per Hindu Dharma, after taking 84 lakh births, the almighty blesses us with human life. Taking birth in India, that too in holy place Tirupati and getting recruited in TTD means, it's a fruit that he has given to all of you following your pious deeds in your earlier births. So, make use of this divine opportunity and render selfless services and enhance the reputation of the institution," he added.

While rendering a vote of thanks, TTD joint executive officer Sada Bhargavi said special training will be given to these candidates at SVETA from July 15 onwards and asked all of them to make use of this training programme to brush up their skills to perform their duties well.

The appointment orders were given to all the 118 candidates by EO, MLA and JEO on the occasion.