Do hard work to achieve set goals: Registrar

Tirupati: SV Veterinary University Registrar and Dean of Cultural Affairs Prof Ravi advised the dairy technology students to do hard work to achieve their goals as there is no alternative for hard work.

A Freshers' Day celebration in the name of 'Saathwikam' was organised in Dairy Technology College of SV Veterinary University on Monday. Inaugurating the function, Prof Ravi, who attended as chief guest, suggested the students not to waste their valuable time in the college spending for useless things and wanted them to set high goals and do hard work with dedication to achieve their goals.

Associate Dean Prof Aadilakshmi said students should balance their time for both education and other extra-curricular activities. College dean Prof Nageswar Rao, teaching and non-teaching staff, students were present.