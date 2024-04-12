Dollars Group chairman Divakar Reddy joins TDP

Tirupati: A leading realtor and Dollars Group of Companies chairman C Divakar Reddy joined TDP on Thursday.

Reddy along with the TDP Chandragiri in-charge and party candidate for the Assembly constituency Pulivarthi Nani met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was on campaigning at Nidadavolu in East Godavari district on Thursday and formally joined the party.

Naidu welcomed Divakar Reddy by wrapping yellow shawl to him.

It may be noted that Divakar Reddy tried for TDP ticket for Chandragiri but the party opted Pulivarthi Nani.

Chandrababu Naidu told Divakar Reddy to support Nani and try his best for his victory. He also directed Divakar to work for the party’s victory in Kalahasti also.

Divakar Reddy assured the TDP chief that he will work for the party victory in Chandragiri and Kalahasti constituencies.

It may be noted that city-based realtor Divakar Reddy who is also active in social service, has good following in Tirupati and surrounding areas.

His joining TDP will naturally boost up TDP chances in Tirupati, Kalahasti and Chandragiri constituencies.