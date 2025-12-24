Dr. P. C. Rayulu Nominated to Hindi Advisory Committee

Tirupati: The Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, has nominated Dr. P. C. Rayulu as a Member of the Hindi Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for a term of three years, with immediate effect.

Dr. Rayulu has previously served as a member in several key Ministries and statutory bodies of the Government of India, including the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Ministries of MSME, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Railways, Airports Authority of India, as well as Coal and Steel sectors. He has also served as Task Force Chairman for the Food Processing Industries, Government of India.

With his vast experience in public administration and policy advisory roles, Dr. Rayulu is expected to make valuable contributions to the promotion and effective implementation of Hindi in official work within the Ministry.