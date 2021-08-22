DRDO chief lauds TTD for promoting Desi cows

Tirumala: DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy visited the SV Goshala and lauded the efforts of TTD in promoting Desi cows and traditional practices of milching.

Accompanied by the TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, the DRDO chief went through the Goshala here on Sunday and viewed the preparations for the upcoming new Navaneeta (Butter offering to Lord) Seva.

Former TTD Trust Board member Siva Kumar explained the procedures for the maintenance of the Gir breed cows and the yield from them.

The TTD EO said that the unique Navaneeta Seva will be formally launched from August 30 onwards coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmastami at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. He said the butter will be brought in a procession from Goshala by Srivari Sevakulu (volunteers) and will be handed over to the temple religious staff at Srivari temple.

"We are also contemplating to extract oil used for Srivari Kainkaryams and soon a Ganuga (a traditional mortar mill) will also be arranged here soon," he added.

It may be noted here that the TTD had already used only organic food grains for preparation of Prasadams in Tirumala temple and the proposed using of oil extracted from traditional mortar added more to the TTD plans to promote ingredients produced from traditional methods, required for shrine including offering to God and preparation of prasadams distributed to devotees. CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Officer-in-charge of Gosamrakshana Sala Dr Nagaraj, Dy EO Lokanatham and VGO Bali Reddy were present.