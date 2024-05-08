Dry days will be observed from May 11 to May 13: DEO

Tirupati: Inview of the general elections to be held on May 13, dry days will be observed from 7 pm on May 11 to 7 pm on May 13.

District Election Officer Pravin Kumar on Tuesday instructed the prohibition and excise and special enforcement bureau (SEB) officials to conduct extensive raids to prevent illegal transport and storage of liquor. There should be no violations under any circumstances.

During the period of dry days the officials should be more cautious and see that no liquor related violence takes place. He examined the functioning of CC cameras in the distilleries and government liquor shops in the district and the GPS setup for the liquor transport vehicles from there.

District Prohibition and Excise Officer Janaki Ram explained that liquor was being transported from Tirupati and Ojili depots in the district through 24 vehicles which are GPS enabled.

He said that 21 shops have been identified as sensitive shops in the slums and away from the road, where there are opportunities for illegal storage and transportation of liquor. He said that 21 people including sales employees and supervisors of government liquor outlets have been fired for violating the election code of conduct. He asked people to complain about illegal storage and sales violations of liquor by phone on 9177119097, 9492630970 at the district excise control room. He said that after the implementation of the election rules, 42 people have been arrested in 34 cases in the district and 732 liquor bottles, 19 beer bottles, one car and one bike have been seized.

Additional SP of SEB Srinivas explained that from March 16 to May 6, 433 cases were booked, 7084 litres of liquor and 25 vehicles were seized and the value of seized liquor was worth Rs 39.58 lakh.

He said that seven inter-State border police check-posts and one inter-state check-post has been set up at Tada police station at BV Palem, two inter-State integrated check-posts have been set up at Surutupalli and BV Palem. He said that continuous checking is being done at six inter-district check posts.

Guduru depot manager Satyanarayana Babu, distillery officer Pramila Devi, vigilance inspector Sudhakar and others were present.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit