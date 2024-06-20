Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed AP DGP

TIRUPATI: Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao of 1989 batch has been appointed as new DGP of AP. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued GO in this regard on Wednesday night.

The new DGP will take over charge from the incumbent DGP Harish Kumar who was appointed by the ECI during the election process.

Tirumala Rao is currently working as Commisioner of Public Transport department.











