- Officials asked to conduct sanitation drive
- MLA Uma distributes school kits to students
- S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea
- US: Two dead in plane crash in Alaska
- BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab
- All eligible farmers will be covered in 15 days, says Majhi
- Sensex trades flat after opening in green
- Fall in wealth exodus amid robust GDP growth
- Air pollution claimed 8.1mn lives in 2021
- ‘Confident of return to power in Maharashtra’
Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed AP DGP
TIRUPATI: Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao of 1989 batch has been appointed as new DGP of AP. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued GO in this regard on Wednesday night.
The new DGP will take over charge from the incumbent DGP Harish Kumar who was appointed by the ECI during the election process.
Tirumala Rao is currently working as Commisioner of Public Transport department.
