Dy CM hoists tri colour on 76th I-Day in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The 76th Independence Day celebrations were held amid patriotic fervour and zeal on Tuesday. Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy hoisted the national flag at the main event held at Police parade grounds in the city. Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and a host of other dignitaries graced the occasion. The deputy CM took the salute from the police and addressed the gathering.

He explained the welfare activities of the state government and reiterated the government’s commitment for the upliftment of the poor in the society. Several officers and government staff were presented meritorious certificates on this occasion.

At district Collectorate, Joint Collector DK Balaji hoisted the national flag while at Collector’s bungalow, the Collector took part in the celebrations.

At TTD administrative building, Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy hoisted the tri colour and took the salute. He inspected the guard of honour of TTD vigilance and security staff and NCC cadets.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has set up a 100 ft flag post at Samavai marg near MS Subbulakshmi circle where the national flag was hoisted by TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy. Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha and others took part.

Similarly, SV University VC Prof K Raja Reddy, SPMVV VC Prof D Bharathi, Regional Agriculture Research Station Associate research director Dr G Krishna Reddy, National Sanskrit University VC Prof GSR Krishna Murthy among others also took part in the I-Day celebrations at their respective Institutions and hoisted the tri-colour.