Educate schoolchildren on promoting greenery: Prakash Javadekar

Tirupati: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar stressed on bringing awareness among schoolchildren on promoting greenery to check growing pollution.

Speaking after the distribution of saplings to schoolchildren taken up by BJP city unit as part of the 20-day long 'Seva, Samarpan Abhiyan' in connection with PM Modi's 71st birthday at a private school here on Wednesday, he said everyone should take the responsibility of protecting the environment. BJP after coming to power simplified the rules with regard to growing plants like red sanders and bamboo resulting in farmers also taking up

these plants, he said claiming that the green cover has increased substantially owing to various measures. Pointing that India is importing wood to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore annually for its needs, he said growing trees help decrease the import, saving valuable foreign exchange and also generate employment in the country. BJP leaders M R Raja, G Bhanu Praksh Reddy, S Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar and others were present.