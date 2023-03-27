Education brings respect to people: Collector Venkataramana Reddy to students

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy underlined the importance of education saying that it brings respect to people. Apart from education, the culture and traditions should be imparted to the future generations, he pointed out.

Taking part in the tribal cultural festival organised by Shankar Shalini Foundation at Girijan Bhavan here on Sunday, he said that the change in the society can be possible only through education.

The god has provided the same kind of brain and knowledge to everyone which they should try to sharpen by acquiring value-based education to lead life with ethical values, he stated. Everyone should become part of the development of state and country apart from their personal development. The Collector called upon the BC, SC, ST and other students to completely focus on education in the student days to grow to higher positions in life.

Recalling that he came from a small village Naginayani Cheruvu Tanda in Anantapur district, he said that people from every family in the village have reached higher positions in their jobs. Education is not anyone's property but everyone should study with determination to reach higher goals which can make anything possible. Only through education, one can acquire knowledge to fight for human rights.

The Collector reiterated the government has been implementing various schemes like Jagananna Gorumudda, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Nadu-Nedu etc., to ensure that no children in the school going age should be out of school which the students should make use off.

State ST Commission member Vadithya Shankar Naik said the Shankar Shalini Foundation was established in 2015 and took up several programmes to impart education, culture and lifestyle to the tribals. Later, the Collector and Naik watched the cultural programmes and distributed prizes to the participants.

District Tribal welfare and empowerment officer Chennaiah, BC welfare and empowerment officer Bhaskar Reddy, I&PR officer Balakondaiah and others took part in the programme.