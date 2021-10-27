Emphasis laid on coordinated efforts by Andhra Pradesh, TN police

Tirupati: A meeting of the police officers in the border districts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu hosted by Sri City and convened by Sri City DSP Jagadish Nayak on Tuesday reviewed the smuggling and law & order issues in the region.

Vidyasagar Naidu, Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Enforcement Bureau), Chittoor, presided over it while Puttur DSP Jaswant, Gummadipundi DSP Ritu, Oothukota DSP Sarathi, and other police officials attended the meeting. C Ramesh Kumar, vice-president (customer relations), Sri City welcomed the participants.

Addressing the participants, Vidyasagar Naidu stressed the need for cooperation among the inter-State police and police stations in the region around Sri City that forms part of Chittoor and Nellore districts of AP and Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. He briefed the points of discussion encompassing the law & order, smuggling and other security issues and asked all the officers to actively participate in the meeting and give suggestions.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy in a message said that as it has nearly 200 industrial units from 28 countries, security of expats becomes a challenging task.

Besides, law & order maintenance and other security issues in the Sri City region are very tough as it forms part of border areas of both the States. The head of Sri City security division Y Ramesh briefed on the overall industrial security system in vogue in Sri City.