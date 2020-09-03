Ensure high standards of Vedic learning in Veda Vignana Peetham at Tirumala

Tirumala: Additional EO Dharma Reddy has said that all facilities will be provided at the Veda Vignana Peetham to ensure high standards of Vedic learning and teaching.

Reviewing the progress of repair works to be taken up at Veda Vignana Peetham on the Vedagiri premises here on Thursday, Dharma Reddy said, "We will resolve all your problems but you should ensure the best environment to the pupils in Vedic learning."

Ahead of the commencement of classes in a month, he directed TTD officials to complete all pending works related to Veda Pathashala. He said strict vigilance has to be maintained against the entry of outsiders during the corona period.

In view of its location in the deep forest belt, the TTD Forest and Garden department officials were instructed to take up necessary measures. He directed the Health officials to take steps to avoid stagnant waters and cleanup operations.

He also said all other issues, if any like street lighting, water pumping, electrical wiring, civil repair works etc should be taken up on a fast pace.

The Additional EO said all the issues shall be brought to the notice of the Administrative Officer of Pathashala and Deputy EO Vijaya Saradhi for fast resolution.