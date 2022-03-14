‘Enterprise Minds’ aims to create 500 jobs in Tirupati

Tirupati: Enterprise Minds, Inc. a next-generation product development global firm started its operations in Tirupati. The company leverages digital technologies, data, cloud, algorithms and AI/ML to achieve enterprise automation. In addition, the company offers end-to-end product engineering, architecture and managed services through strategy, design, development, testing, deployment, and support.

The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California. Bharath Mundlapudi, the founder and CEO of the company hails from Tirupati, wants to give back to Tirupati in the form of employment. His vision is to create 500 jobs in the next few years to tap into local talent.

It was inaugurated by Bhuman, chairman of Rayalaseema development centre on Monday. Professor P Kusuma Kumari, former vice-chancellor, P Ramachandra Reddy, General Manager of Sri City, and D Madhav Reddy graced the occasion.