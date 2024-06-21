EO inspects NG sheds

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Thursday inspected Narayanagiri sheds to check the amenities being provided. As a part of it, he visited Sarva Darshan, slotted Sarva Darshan and Special Entry Darshan queue lines leading to Vaikuntham queue complex. The EO gave a few suggestions to the engineering and vigilance officials for ensuring hassle free darshan to pilgrims.

Expressing his serious concern over the untidy premises, dumping of chappals and improper sanitation measures at Narayanagiri sheds, he told the authorities to issue show-cause notice to the officer concerned.

JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswara Rao and officials were also present.