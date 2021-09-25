EO K S Jawahar Reddy takes oath as TTD ex-officio member

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday took oath as an ex-officio member of the newly formed TTD Trust Board. TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy administered the oath of office with the EO at Bangaru Vakili at 10:05 am in Tirumala temple.

It may noted here that TTD EO will act as the member secretary of the TTD Trust Board.

After the darshan of Lord, the EO was rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the shrine. Later he was presented with Theertha Prasadams, a lamination photo and a Coffee Table book on Sri Venkateswara Swamy as a token of honor from the management on the occasion becoming the TTD trust board member. TTD senior officials including Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Deputy EOs Ramesh Babu, Lokanatham, Sudharani and others were also present.

Later, speaking to the media persons outside the temple, the EO said as the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala temple are scheduled from October 7 to 15, the arrangements for the nine-day religious festival are underway. "In view of Covid pandemic, the annual fete will take place in Ekantam. TTD will invite Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the mega festival", he said.

The EO said, TTD, as declared earlier, will develop the Hanuman Janmasthalam in Anjanadri. It will also popularise the Sankeertans of Tallapaka Sri Annamacharya which were brought to light by TTD. Accordingly, he said, competitions to the youth will be held across AP in October and start with the competition for youth of Chittoor district on October 24 and 25 which will be recorded in SVBC studio at Tirupati. Later, the EO along with Additional EO and CVSO inspected the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. He inspected entry and exit lines near the temple, sanitation, electrical illumination arrangements and ongoing civil works. He directed the officials concerned to complete works by this month end, a week before Brahmotsavam.