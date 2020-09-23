Hyderabad: Lashing out on Minister Kodali Nani for his remarks on Tirumala temple, Paripoornananda Swami on Wednesday said that the all including the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should give declaration when they visit Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

Addressing a press conference here at the Press Club at Somajiguda, Paripurnananda said that the declaration was not brought by Hindus but by the Britishers. He said that the chief minister would respond to this issue otherwise it would be assumed that he was behind this episode and also added that it may also be a conspiracy to dethrone him from the power. He said that Nani does not know about the history of the temple. He asked the minister to come out of the illusion.

Paripurnananda said that never in the history such comments were made on the Tirumala temple. He said that whenever any controversies arise, the ministers have the responsibility to placate but minister Nani's comments are like instigating. Jagan should understand that if he is winning 150 seats there are votes of Hindus in the 149 seats. He said that no political leader was talking about the religious places of other religions but many were talking against religious places of Hindus. Jaganmohan Reddy should sign a declaration like APJ Abdul Kalam, said Paripurnananda.

Paripurnananda said that the politicians should remember what has happened to people who have shown disrespect towards temples. "YS Rajasekhara Reddy (former AP CM) did not sign the declaration and everyone knows what happened to him. Similarly what has happened to Jayalalitha (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister), who betrayed Kanchi matham," said Paripurnananda.