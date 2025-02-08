Live
Expedite Smart City works, officials told
Municipal Commissioner and Smart City MD Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials concerned to speed up the pending development works going on under the Smart City project in the city for completion.
The Commissioner along with engineering and Smart City officials on Friday inspected various works including City Operation Centre (corporation office), Multi Level Car Parking and Beautification of Srinivasa Sethu.
Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that various development works under the Smart City project for improving basic infrastructure facilities were going on in a big way. She directed the officials to ensure quality in the works and instruct the contractors executing the works to complete them as per the schedule.
ME Syam Sundar, Smart City EE Chandra Sekhar, DEs Raju, Mahesh, Madhu, Prasad, AO Raja Sekhar, CFO Mallikarjun and Anil, Balaji were present.