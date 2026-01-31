MK Stalin inaugurates mini TIDEL park in Karaikudi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a new Mini TIDEL Park in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, marking another step in the state government’s efforts to expand the information technology ecosystem beyond major urban centres.

Built at a cost of Rs 28 crore, the Karaikudi Mini TIDEL Park is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 600 IT professionals. The facility has been developed under the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, in line with the state’s policy of decentralising IT infrastructure and taking technology-driven jobs to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. ​

According to a Tamil Nadu government release, the TIDEL initiative traces its origins to 2000, when former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi established the first TIDEL Park at Taramani in Chennai. ​

That project laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu’s emergence as one of India’s leading IT destinations and played a key role in transforming Chennai into a major technology hub. Building on that legacy, the state government has accelerated the expansion of TIDEL infrastructure across Tamil Nadu. ​

On February 18, 2025, foundation stones were laid for two major TIDEL Parks - one in Madurai at an estimated cost of Rs 314 crore with a built-up area of 5.34 lakh square feet, and another at Panchappur in Tiruchirappalli costing Rs 403 crore with a built-up area of 5.58 lakh square feet. Both projects are currently under construction. ​

In addition, a 21-storey TIDEL Park at Pattabiram, with a total built-up area of 5.57 lakh square feet, was inaugurated on November 22, 2024. The government has also announced a new TIDEL Park at Hosur, to be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore over five lakh square feet. ​

Tender processes for the Hosur project are underway, with construction expected to begin shortly. Each of the large TIDEL projects is projected to create around 6,000 IT and IT-enabled services jobs. ​

Together, they are expected to significantly strengthen Tamil Nadu’s technology ecosystem, promote balanced regional development, and reinforce the state’s position as a preferred destination for technology investments.