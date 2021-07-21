Extensive research needed in Ayurveda: NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr P Shyam Prasad

Tirupati: Extensive research for the benefit of humanity needs should be taken up on Ayurvedic medicines, said NTR University of Health Sciences (NTR UHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr P Shyam Prasad.



Addressing the students and faculty of TTD run Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College here on Tuesday, he said the scope for research and development in Ayurvedic medicine is vast and the teachers should encourage the students to take up research and also promote communication skills to interact with patients in a more effective way. "The NTR University will extend its full cooperation to take up research in Ayurveda particularly to find out more and more medicines to supplement the efforts of other streams of medicines for promotion of health," he maintained.

Calling for utmost care and all out precautions on the anticipated dangers of the third wave of Covid-19, he urged Ayurvedic doctors also to take up research on vaccines and medicines for Covid control. As alumni of SV Medical College, Tirupati, he recalled his student days in the pilgrim city and added that the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara saw him come up in life and get a position. Dr Muralikrishna, Principal of S V Ayurvedic College, said that since its inception in 1982, the college had produced many giants working all over the world and that a 210-bed hospital was also attached to the college at Tirupati.

Earlier, Dr Shyam Prasad went round the Ayurvedic hospital and the college, interacted with the students and faculty members and also enquired about the production of Ayurvedic medicines, distribution and also the Panchakarma system of treatment.

Vice-Principal Dr Sundaram, RMO Dr G Padmavati, PG Reader Dr Renu Dikshit and others were present.